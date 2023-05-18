Around 500 athletes will participate in the Special Olympic Area M Games

The 51st annual Special Olympic Area M Games took place at Susquenita High School in Perry County.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Around 500 Special Olympic athletes hit the track at Susquenita High School Stadium for the 51st Annual Special Olympic Area M Games on Thursday.

Athletes will participated in track and field events. The competitors all hail from school districts in the Area M region, consisting of Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York counties.

This was the first year Susquenita School District hosted the event.

Athletes ages 8 and up competed in the 50 meter dash, 50 meter walk, standing long jump, shot put, softball throw and so much more.

The event started with an opening ceremony with the athletes. Awards were presented after each track event.