LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is hurt in Paradise Township crash on Monday afternoon.

The two vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. along the 3400 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township.

According to Kinzer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling Westbound on Rt. 30 rear-ended a box truck, left the roadway and ended up on the train tracks.