At least one injured after explosion at Arconic Mill Products in Manheim Township

The explosion happened on the 1400 block of Manheim Pike, according to dispatch.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was injured following an explosion at Arconic Mill Products Saturday afternoon, emergency dispatch said.

The person was taken to the hospital, according to a human resources manager on scene.

No one died, according to the human resources manager.

Officials say they are focused on controlling the scene.

There is no word on the estimated cost of damages.