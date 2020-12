The crash happened at 5:24 p.m. on the 1200 block of Carlisle Road, emergency dispatch said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Menallen Township Sunday evening, according to officials.

The crash happened at 5:24 p.m. on the 1200 block of Carlisle Road, emergency dispatch said.

State police says Carlisle Road is closed.