2 teenage girls dead after Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenage girls are dead after a crash in East Earl Township on Saturday morning, police say.

First responders were called to the scene of a crash on the 1500 block of Route 897 around 11:10 a.m.

The driver, 15-year-old Roxanne Wilson from Mohnton, and a 16-year-old girl from East Earl Township were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after their SUV went off the road and hit a tree.

A third person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.