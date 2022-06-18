2 teenage girls dead after Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenage girls are dead after a crash in East Earl Township on Saturday morning, police say.
First responders were called to the scene of a crash on the 1500 block of Route 897 around 11:10 a.m.
The driver, 15-year-old Roxanne Wilson from Mohnton, and a 16-year-old girl from East Earl Township were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after their SUV went off the road and hit a tree.
A third person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
East Earl Township Police continue to investigate the crash.