'Assemble to Freedom Rally' held at the State Capitol today, protesting against COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Protesters want all COVID-19 mitigation efforts to be optional, to let Pennsylvanians decide how to protect themselves

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A protest against the Wolf administration's COVID-19 mitigations took place at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

“This is our state it’s not Tom Wolf’s," said one speaker.

A few hundred people gathered on the steps at the State Capitol. They believe the governor has too much power.

“So, he comes out a few months ago and picks winners and losers, are you okay with that," said Sen. Doug Mastriano. "He picks essential and non-essential? Are you okay with that?"

Speaking on what they say is unfairness in what and how businesses can operate, owners and family members of Taste of Sicily in Palmyra were also at the protest. They racked up about $10,000 in fines for operating their business at 100 percent capacity, while restrictions by the Wolf administration were in place. They say, they will continue to ignore the restrictions because it violates their rights.

“What it comes down to is each American citizens has to stand up for your rights," said Mike Mangano, Gumbas owner, and family member to Taste of Sicily owners.

As people protested on the steps against wearing masks, the restrictions on bars and restaurants, and the handling of COVID-19 cases by Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a couple businesses nearby closed for the day.

Elementary Coffee had a sign hanging on their door notifying customers they were closed for the day.

And as the protest ended at the State Capitol, a man shouting 'Black lives matter' was met with resistance from those attending the rally.

