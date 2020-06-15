Man facing charges after allegedly biting security at Chambersburg Hospital

Brandon Scott, 18, allegedly bit two members of the security staff while striking one in the face.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly bit two members of Chambersburg Hospital's security staff.

Brandon Scott, 18, is facing two counts of aggravated assault for his role in the incident.

On June 9 around 7:45 p.m., police were called to Chambersburg Hospital for a report of a man assaulting staff and causing injuries.

Police found that Scott allegedly bit two members of the security staff, and struck one of them in the face.