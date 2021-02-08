Pa. State Police searching for missing woman last seen in York County

According to authorities, Ashley Adams was last seen in the area of West Broadway in Red Lion Borough on Aug. 2 around 3:30 p.m.

RED LION, York — Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for a missing 28-year-old woman, who was reported as last seen in York County.

According to authorities, Ashley Adams was last seen in the area of West Broadway in Red Lion Borough on Aug. 2 around 3:30 p.m.

Adams is 5'3", and weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts.

State Police believe Adams may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police York at 717-428-1011.