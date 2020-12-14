As winter storm approaches, USPS reminds residents to keep their mailboxes, sidewalks and steps clear of snow

Letter carriers need to be able to deliver the mail safely and efficiently, and keeping the path to your mailbox clear helps them do that, the USPS says.

With the first big snowstorm of the season in the forecast for Central Pennsylvania later this week, U.S. Postal Service officials are reminding residents to keep their mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear so letter carriers can deliver their mail safely.

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter through the following actions:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles, the USPS said. The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up.