As some police departments struggle to recruit, others are looking for something else

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Some police departments across Pennsylvania are having difficulty recruiting, according to officials with the Pennsylvania Chief's of Police Association. It is the case with some; however, several law enforcement agencies serving South Central Pennsylvania say it's not with them.

Chambersburg Borough Police is one place where support for police is not lacking. Chief Ron Camacho tells FOX43 he's even heard from people outside of the country who are interested in becoming an officer.

Chambersburg Police Sergeant Jon Greenawalt says the department is using advertising to seek out potential candidates. It's also using a police hiring website, called PoliceApp, to streamline the process. While a large applicant pool is always appreciated, Sgt. Greenawalt says the department is focused now on who should wear the badge.

"We want to build a police department through good qualified applicants and good qualified applicants who meet diversity goal benchmarks that have been set for us through the chief of police," explained Greenawalt.

Specifically, the department is recruiting people of color and women.

"We're looking to be reflective of the people we serve here in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania," he added.

While recruitment has become a problem for some law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the Chiefs of Police Association, Sgt. Greenawalt says that's not the case in Chambersburg. He thinks he knows why.

"Good community policing and good relationships you build with the community can transcend a lot of the confrontation. Here in Chambersburg, we saw 21 days straight of protests. We used it as an opportunity to kind of bridge the divide with the protesters down there," said Greenawalt.

"With the current climate going on in society, what our recruiters have been doing is going out having in-person contact," explained Trooper Brent Miller with Pennsylvania State Police or PSP.

Like Chambersburg, Trooper Miller says PSP is also focused on diversifying the department. He says it does not have difficulty finding people interested in applying.

"Having that tough conversation with families of minorities, with females who may not look favorable on law enforcement and try to alter their opinion and have them join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police," Miller explained.

Last year, Miller says PSP broke a record for female enlistment with approximately 320 women working for the department, and they want to keep the trend going.

"The look of the PSP will hopefully reflect more of the residents of the Commonwealth in the future," explained Miller.

Sgt. Greenawalt wants anyone on the fence about becoming a police officer to know it's a solid career beyond competitive pay and benefits

"Knowing that you're doing something for community that's bigger than serving yourself. Two, it's the comradery you have with your fellow officers and the people that you get to make partnerships with the community every day," he said.

Disqualifying behaviors, such as past drug use, fewer people who meet the physical requirements to become an officer, and police civil exam test results are among the challenges for police recruitment. With only the top scores presented on a list to police departments, it can make it more difficult to hire diverse officers.

Earlier this year, the PA House Majority Policy Committee heard testimony from law enforcement officials in the state.

Les Neri, president of PA State Lodge, Fraternal Order of Police, reiterated the value of community policing initiatives, especially those that reach the youth population. However, with less funding, Neri said many departments have been forced to drop such outreach efforts. He suggested additional grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency could help reinstate some of these programs at a time when community outreach is more critical than ever.

Responding to calls by some to “defund” police, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday noted a properly trained and well-funded police force is critical to meaningful criminal justice reform.

“The call to simply defund the police, cut police budgets, divert or divest funds, or anything of the like, is a false and dangerous narrative,” Sunday said. “In fact, eliminating police funding would disproportionately endanger the very vulnerable populations that advocates of this flawed premise seek to aid. No service given to any member of our community can be effective if it cannot be delivered safely. Only one public entity guarantees this basic need for safety, and that is law enforcement.”