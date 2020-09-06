As gyms reopen, members must adapt to new policies and procedures

Some gyms will be by-appointment only; others will require members to carry bottles of disinfectant to clean equipment after use.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Five counties in South Central Pennsylvania are preparing to move to the green phase of reopening this Friday, which means gyms will have the green light to allow members back inside once more. Their workout routines will be different, and members may have to plan days ahead.

“You have to be patient,” said Mandy Sanders, the assistant director of membership at the Jewish Community Center. “Things are a little bit different.”

At the York JCC in York Township, York County, members will need to make an appointment three days ahead of time, and Sanders say it’s best to do it online.

“It will literally block you off at 30 people, so it will say, ‘Sorry. Registration is full,’” explained Sanders.

Members will have between 45 minutes and an hour max to get their workouts in. Then, there will be a breakdown time so staff can go through the building and wipe everything down. That includes the front desk, the pool area, the basketball court, and the fitness center.

For now, only 30 people can be in the fitness center at a time, but that number could increase.

“I think we anticipate changing every two weeks,” explained Sanders.

Sanders says 30 members could increase to 40 and then up to 50, if things go well. Staff will be on site with an iPad so they can monitor who comes and goes.

For the timing being, locker rooms and water fountains are off limits. There is a spot to fill water bottles. Members also cannot congregate in common areas.

“We are doing our best to accommodate as many people as we can; however, we do need to follow the CDC guidelines,” explained Sanders.

There will also be a bottle of sanitizer and rags for those 30 people so they can wipe down their equipment after use. Gym goers will not have to wear a mask while they workout;.

“You do not have to wear it in the gym,” explained Sanders. “You do not have to wear it doing fitness classes, and obviously, you don't have to wear it in the pool.”



Classes will continue - either inside or outside - and with proper social distance indicated. That includes markers on the pool floor.

Finally, Sanders says people can continue to freeze their gym memberships if they do not feel comfortable returning yet.

Meantime, Planet Fitness is also preparing for its reopening, with multiple locations in York County. Becky Zirlen, the Senior Public Relations Manager, sent FOX43 this statement:

"In accordance with local officials, we have worked closely with our franchisees in the greater York area and expect to reopen our locations there the week of June 15 with more to follow. At Planet Fitness, the safety of our team and members is our top priority, as we begin to execute a thoughtful and phased reopening approach. In doing so, we are taking a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our team members and members, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures, reducing physical touch points in the club, and more. Now more than ever it’s important to stay active, in order to stay healthy, and we look forward to safely and responsibly welcoming our members back to Planet Fitness."