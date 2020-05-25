ARTSFEST 2020: Get the virtual experience & support local artists

The 52nd annual Artsfest went virtual this weekend for the first time.
The City of Harrisburg put up a website that people can visit to get the virtual experience.
The website features what the annual event would normally display. That includes handmade goods and flea market products.
Folks can also enjoy short films and performances online by local musicians.
Organizers say this provides an opportunity for vendors and artists to showcase their works and get the community's support while staying home.
"We wanna make that these artists will be able to join us again on the Riverfront next year," Megan Roby, said marketing and events Manager at the City of Harrisburg, "So, to support them and make sure that they're financially able to participate in future years. I think everyone has been going through a rough time, so having something fun that they can focus on is always great to engage the community."
Experience Artsfest 2020 here.