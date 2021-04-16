Artists rev up their engines at Shippensburg Fairgrounds for Central PA Chainsaw Carvers Festival

This festival will feature more than 60 chainsaw carvers, including many of the top chainsaw carvers in the world.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Central PA Chainsaw Carvers Festival Thursday at Shippensburg Fairgrounds.

If you were unable to attend Thursday, you still have Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Carvers have a chance to do a "speed carve" once each day. These pieces will be auctioned off immediately after the speed carve.

On the final day of the festival, the carvers submit up to three pieces of their art into a masterpiece auction starting at 3 p.m.

Carvers will be carving a masterpiece to be sold at an auction. Some will be selling their individual pieces of art at their respective canopies.

The festival will also feature ax-throwing by Axe Slingers of Chambersburg, PA, food trucks and retail artisan vendors.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Advanced tickets:

One day admission, $5 per day/person

Full event pass $12 per person

Full event family of four of $40

Kids under aged 6 free

Day of event tickets at the gate will be $5 over the advance ticket price

Event coordinators say in-person ticket purchases will be coming soon to the Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce office and to call for availability.