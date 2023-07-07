Artists take over Harrisburg for first-ever Fringe Festival

From July 6 through July 9, attendees can see local artists perform at multiple venues across Harrisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local artists staked their claim in Harrisburg on Thursday for the first-ever Fringe Festival.

The City of Harrisburg is hosting a four-day, multi-venue event that features original performances across multiple theatres and spaces all over the city.

These performances include a wide range of artistic specialties. The festival features dance, comedy, drag, music, film, improv comedy, theater, hip-hop and so many others.

“At its heart, a Fringe Festival is an event that makes space for all kinds of arts and artists and fosters inclusivity and diversity,” said Chris Gibson, the festival co-producer. “There are Fringe Festivals happening in cities all over the world, and the City of Harrisburg is packed with artistic talent of all kinds. Why not here?”

So they brought it here.

Multiple venues welcomed local artists, including the Gamut Theatre, Open Stage, The Midtown Cinema and Narcisse Theatre.

Each theater features performances anyone can enjoy. Gibson said the festival offers uncensored artistic experiences for artists and audiences, and also "kid-friendly" shows.

Gibson said the crux of this festival is giving back to the local artistic community. One hundred percent of each production’s ticket revenues return to the artists that created the production.

For a full schedule of shows, click here.