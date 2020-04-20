Artist helps small businesses in Carlisle by selling art works of buildings

Prints feature pictures of the small businesses.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Small businesses in the Carlisle area are getting some help from community members.

Local radio personality and artist, Phil George, began drawing the buildings of the businesses.

He sells them to customers and other people who want to pitch in.

All of the money benefits the businesses featured on each print.

The artist says owners will be hurting financially for some time, so he's trying to do what the can to stop them from potentially closing down for good.

"These are all businesses that I went to so it's a lot of fun to do," said George, "So, many people are attached to these buildings too, and we would hate to see them go away if we didn't support them."

George has sold more than 200 prints.