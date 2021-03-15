Art exhibit in Chambersburg strives to dispel misconceptions on homelessness

"Home Sweet Home" aims to build awareness and support through art to those experiencing homelessness.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An art exhibit in Chambersburg will address homelessness and misconceptions surrounding those who struggle to find a home.

Carrie Breschi, exhibit curator's "Home Sweet Home" aims to build awareness and support through art to those experiencing homelessness

Breschi says she decided to start "Home Sweet Home" after noticing Community CARES, an emergency shelter in Cumberland County, disposed of seven-year-old mats that were used by the homeless to sleep on.

"I envisioned an art installation that displayed stories on the mats. The stories would reveal the hardships and circumstances that had led people to seek out Community CARES," said Breschi in a release.

Event organizers say Breschi is also aiming to change perceptions of a traditional gallery by transforming the space into a meaningful educational experience.