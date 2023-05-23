Art auction for boy with cancer

A Northumberland County art studio is selling paintings created by kids to raise money for Brody Campbell.

TREVORTON, Pa. — Brody Campbell, age 8, of Trevorton, was recently diagnosed with Stage III Burkitt's Lymphoma. It stems from a liver transplant he had five years ago.

Phoebe Heath of Trevorton learned about Brody's story while at a local basketball game.

"My niece is on the same team as Brody, and he found out about his diagnosis and had to leave for the season. The game I was at, the kids were out collecting money to support their teammate," said Heath.

Heath owns Anthracite Creative Works, an art studio in Trevorton. She came up with an idea to raise money for Brody's medical bills.

"The art auction for Brody is being combined with our regular spring art show to benefit Brody Campbell," she said.

All the art being auctioned off was created by local kids.

"We had a lot of kids step up and submit work of all ages. I think our youngest submission is from a 5-year-old all the way up to teenage age groups," added Heath.

The deadline to submit pieces for the auction was May 13. Heath is now hard at work preparing for the big day.

"In the process of preparing them for display. They'll be up alongside the spring art show as a silent auction. The minimum bid is $5," Heath stated.

The auction and Spring Art Show is free to attend. It will take place at the art studio on Sunday, June 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

