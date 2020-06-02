Arrests made in Lancaster armed robbery

Police say the victim was robbed by two teens after meeting up with them to purchase marijuana.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a New Year's Eve armed robbery in Lancaster city, according to police reports.

Elijah Deliz and Jeswel Tirado, both 17, are each charged with robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

Police say the victim met with Deliz and Tirado on December 31 along the 400 block of West Vine Street in order to buy marijuana from the pair. One of the suspects used a gun to hit the victim on his head and then robbed him of cash, according to police reports. The victim was treated at Lancaster General Hospital for his injuries.