Amid tight labor market, US Army offers $50,000 enlistment incentive

To entice more potential recruits to enlist, the Army is now offering up to $50,000 in enlistment incentives.

YORK, Pa. — Amid a tight labor market, many companies are struggling to hire enough workers. The U.S. Army is no exception. To entice more potential recruits to join its ranks, the Army is now offering up to $50,000 in enlistment incentives, a full $10,000 above its previous monetary incentives.

However, most recruits will not receive the maximum bonus; the amount of money depends on a range of factors.

Those willing to ship out to basic training within 90 days can receive up to an extra $9,000. Signing up to jump out of airplanes or opting for the U.S. Army Ranger School brings a bonus up to $20,000. Finally, recruits qualified to work in highly skilled jobs could earn up to $40,000, and those who enlist for six years could hit the $50,000 mark.

“Some of the jobs are the top-secret intelligence community jobs," said Sgt. First Class Adam Cataldi, an Army recruiter based in York. "You have to have a pretty decent ASBAP score [and] a clear history as far as law and medical issues.”

Sgt. Cataldi said despite the current worker shortage, he has not seen a shortage of applicants. His biggest challenge is finding enough qualified applicants.

The Army can disqualify potential recruits for a variety of reasons, including being overweight, taking any daily medication or having neck or hand tattoos.

Cataldi said he’s looking for certain traits when he communicates with about five to six potential recruits every day.

"People who are dependable, being physically fit, ability to put the needs of the country above their own,” he said.

Joseph Jefferson, a senior at York Catholic High School, met all requirements. The future soldier signed up before the $50,000 incentive was announced.

“I honestly didn’t join for the money, so it doesn’t sting as much,” he said.

Jefferson is scheduled to ship out to basic training on May 31.