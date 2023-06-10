As Catholic bishops gathered in Rome to discuss issues about the future of the church, area Catholics weighed in on what changes they would like to see.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been three days since Pope Francis and bishops throughout the Catholic Church gathered at the Vatican for the 16th Synod.

"Well, I'm hoping that the Synod will be a tremendously powerful event with representation from all over the planet," said Reverend Cyril Edwards, Mary Mother of God Parish.

Reverend Cyril Edwards is the pastor at Mary Mother of God Parish in North Scranton.

"Hoping that will find ways of listening to the Holy Spirit trying to instruct us on how to make the church relevant to young people, to divorced and remarried the LGBTQ community, how do we make those people know they are welcome in God's family," said Reverend Edwards.

One of the biggest talking points from the Synod so far is the Pope's suggestion to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

"I think that's extremely relevant in the world today, and I think that should very much be in consideration," said Ellie Kloss, Marywood University.

As a practicing Catholic, Ellie Kloss, a student at Marywood University, says having representation in the church today is important.

Something the Pope is looking to expand, proposing that women take on higher roles.

"Try and make our church more available today; make it seem less closed off," said Kloss.

While none of the topics brought up so far are final, Senior Michael Romano says it's worth having the conversation in order to shape the future of the Catholic Church.

"I think it's important we expand the reach and we continue to tell everyone God's message," said Michael Romano, Marywood University.

This is the first of two Synods. The second will be in October of 2024.