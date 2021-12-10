Are there ghosts at McCormick Riverfront Library? You will find out at library's haunted tour this weekend

Spoiler alert: There may be an appearance from the ghost of a former librarian.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tour-goers of McCormick Riverfront Library are in for ghosts, mazes and scares this weekend.

Attendees will encounter some spooky fun while touring the library and the 200-year-old Haldeman Haly House next door.

Tour-goers will learn about the renovation project that joins the two buildings and expands the library service in the city.

Lisa Howald, the library manager of the Dauphin County Library System says the tour will be the perfect creepy place to visit for the Halloween season.

"We're taking advantage of the construction and the kind of disarray," said Howald. "We've got some really great scares so it's going to be a good time."

Library staff and volunteers worked together to decorate the haunted tour.

The resident ghost, Alice Eaton, the first librarian to work at Harrisburg Public Libary — which is now McCormick Riverfront Library — will be in attendance, organizers said.

Howald said children may have to sit this one out. The tour's scare level is for teens and adults but says it's all in good fun.