Archaeology students set up camp at Fort Halifax Park to find a fort used during the French and Indian war

They are on day five of the expedition and while they haven't found any piece of the fort, they have uncovered items that give clues that they are on the right path.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In 1756, a detachment of colonial militia built a small fort along the Susquehanna river in what is now Halifax township.

It was used for storage and it was also a refuge for local settlers.

It was abandoned in 1757, and in 2021, a professor and 14 archaeology students are trying to recover that piece of history.

"We're trying to link this site to maps. this location is essentially our best guess," said Dr. Jonathan Burns from Juniata College.

They are on day five of the expedition and while they haven't found any piece of the fort, they have uncovered items that give clues that they are on the right path.

"Coins, led, gun flints.." said Dr. Burns

The team has been using the latest technology to find these artifacts.

"So using those in tandem, we find good artifacts that date to that period and we do a few test units and we see if we can identify any structural remains or foundation remains," said Dr. Burns

Penn State student Sarah Paterno says this was her first time doing a field school, she says she loved the process of identifying the items they dig up.

"Just being able to correctly figure out, like even the flakes, like to have labeled that," said Paterno.

She also says she loves digging up artifacts because it feels like you're transporting yourself to that time in history.

"It's nice to be able to like find stuff from so long ago, and kind of relate to how people use to think," said Paterno.