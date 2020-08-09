Application portal opens Tuesday for Renew Cumberland Tier 2 CARES act grant funding

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Renew Cumberland Tier 2 application portal will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. for grant applications where more than $400,000 in funding is available for licensed childcare facilities and small businesses, according to a release.
You can find the application at www.ccpa.net/CARES.
This second tier was developed to address additional areas of need identified during the initial Renew Cumberland grant.
Requirements for Renew Cumberland Tier 2:
Child Care Facilities
- Applicants are limited to licensed child care facilities in Cumberland County.
- There is no minimum or maximum funding for licensed childcare organizations.
- Awards are based on the amount of funding requested, and funds available.
Small Business Grants less than $5,000
- The minimum award is $500
- Awards are based on the amount of funding requested and the funds available
- The 40 applicants who already applied for less than $5,000 will be contacted so they don’t have to reapply.
The portal closes Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.