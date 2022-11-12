Appalachian Brewing Company's Kegnogg Jog 5K takes participants on a chilly run for a cause

The Gettysburg Gateway location's race donates all proceeds to Toys for Tots, and gifts joggers a swag bag full of nifty items.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — In Adams County, people put on their best holiday outfits to take part in Appalachian Brewing Company Gettysburg Gateway's annual "Kegnogg Jog 5K."

Along with the race, participating runners were given a swag bag filled with goodies and two celebratory beers after completing their run.

Organizers say today's event was just another way to celebrate this jolly time of the year.

"There's really not very many races in our area that are around these holidays, which is the whole reason why they were developed. It was to give that racing community something to do," said Rebekka Bennage, director of the Gateway Sunday Race Series.