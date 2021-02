The fire happened on the 200 block of Logan Street at around 4:09 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to two families after an apartment fire in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

Red Cross officials say five adults and eight children were impacted by the fire.

Volunteers provided immediate assistance to 2 families, 5 adults and 8 children, following a multi-family apartment fire in the 2000 block of Logan Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) February 15, 2021

The fire happened on the 200 block of Logan Street at around 4:09 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.