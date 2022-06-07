18-year-old woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Lancaster County

Anya Myers is charged with involuntary manslaughter and careless driving resulting in death in connection to the April 27 crash, which killed Samuel S. King, 43.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged an 18-year-old West Lampeter Township woman in connection to an April 27 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Rockvale Road.

Anya Myers is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in an unintentional death, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

She turned herself in to authorities Tuesday, police say.

Myers is accused of striking and killing 43-year-old Samuel S. King on the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. on April 27, according to police.

King's unconscious body was found on the side of the road, alongside the scooter he was riding at the time of the crash, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Police say Myers' vehicle was located later that day. Investigators used debris from the vehicle found at the scene and footage from private surveillance cameras in the area to identify the vehicle.

Myers cooperated throughout the investigation, according to police.

She was arraigned on the charges by Magisterial District Judge William Benner, who set bail at $75,000.