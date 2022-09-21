State lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting the intentional release of balloons in the commonwealth

Those who violate the law could be subject to community service or a fine of up to $100, according to the legislation.



“Balloon releases may feel like a moving way to remember a loved one or celebrate a special occasion, but there is nothing special about littering our beaches, forests and countrysides with deflated balloons and ribbons that pose a serious threat to animals of all kinds,” Dowling said. “There are better ways to celebrate and remember our loved ones that will not bring harm to others.”



Rep. Marci Mustello (R-Butler), a co-sponsor of the bill, added: “As the former president of the board of directors for the Butler County Humane Society, along with my current position with the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, I support this effort to protect our wildlife, livestock and companion animals.”



According to the Humane Society of the United States, seabirds, sea turtles, seals and other marine mammals are injured or killed after ingesting or becoming entangled in balloons and their strings. In fact, a recent study found balloons are the leading marine debris risk of mortality for seabirds. Animals on land, such as horses, cows and turtles, are also at risk.



“Balloon litter is detrimental to Pennsylvania’s environment and causes immense pain and suffering to animals who mistake deflated or burst balloon pieces for food or get entangled in their strings.