Answering Pennsylvania's most asked tax questions

A local tax expert answers questions regarding social security, 401K, and inheritance taxes with Tax Day fast approaching.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Tax season is upon us and a quick glance at Google shows Pennsylvanians have a lot of questions about taxes, giving tax accountants plenty of work.

“It’s just as busy the whole year when it comes to taxes since January," said Michael Hanscom, a local tax accountant.

Hanscom runs a tax prep service in York and says some of his clients have been shocked by this year’s tax filings.

“So, a lot smaller refunds, more balances due, and after two years of COVID money, that’s going away too," said Hanscom.

He says a lot of taxpayers are making costly withholding mistakes.

“If their W-4 isn’t filled out perfectly, they’re ending up owing taxes and they’re quite shocked," said Hanscom. "They may have not owed taxes before.”

With Tax Day just four days away we asked Hanscom to answer some the tax questions asked by Pennsylvanians on Google. First, does the Commonwealth tax social security or retirement income?

“Pennsylvania does not tax social security or retirements if you’re of retiring age," said Hanscom.

Does Pennsylvania tax 401K distributions?

“They do tax you if you take it out early, and it’s only on the employer portion of it," said Hanscom.

Finally, what are the rules about Pennsylvania’s inheritance tax?

“Pennsylvania has an inheritance tax based on the total value of the estate going to the beneficiaries, and their relations to the deceased," said Hanscom.

If you are having a hard time answering questions about your taxes, Hanscom recommends checking the IRS website or consulting a tax-prepping expert.