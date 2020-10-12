Annual Penguin Plunge cancelled

For the past 23 years, participants plunged into the Susquehanna River on January 1 after raising money for the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area

The annual Penguin Plunge benefitting the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is canceled according to a Facebook post made by the organization.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area announced the cancelation on Facebook Wednesday saying "Plunge Penguin, our mascot, is bummed about this year’s Plunge being canceled. She has been moping around the Shelter since we broke the news (in fact, you can see just how bummed she is in the video we captured!).."

However, there is an honorary plunge in its place, where money will still be raised for homeless animals.

For the last 23 years, participants have raised money to support homeless animals and took a plunge in the Susquehanna River on New Years Day.