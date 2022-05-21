Residents gather for 69th annual Lancaster chicken barbecue

Over 15,000 chicken dinners given out during the World's Largest Chicken BBQ in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Despite temperatures hovering in the mid-90's for most of Saturday, hundreds of residents made their way to Long's Park for the 69th Annual Lancaster Chicken Barbecue.

Over 300 volunteers worked throughout the day to prepare 15,000 chicken dinners for residents who stopped by the park.

"“We started at 3:30 in the morning, and we’ve been cooking dinners throughout the day," said Doug Price, President of Civitas Lancaster.

The event also acts as a fundraiser. All of the proceeds from the barbecue go towards local nonprofits, and improvements for Long's Park.

"We pay for all the beautification of the park and all of the capital improvement projects," explained Price. "And then some of the money goes towards Blessings of Hope Food Bank and other local charities."

Anna and her husband, Steve, said that they travel from Etters every year for the chicken barbecue. She says the hot weather wasn't going to make them miss out on the event.

"We’ll suffer the weather and still come down regardless," Anna explained. "It’s really good chicken, it’s really good food, and it’s for a good price."

Local residents Kerri and Bailey say the event is a good way to enjoy a meal with friends and family.

"Especially on a really good day just to be outside with friends," said Kerri.

"That was one of the draws to come down here, get some chicken," said Bailey.

Anna added that the event is a good way to bring the community together for a good cause.

"Between the vendors that help out, the people who come out and buy it, and the people that run this, it’s a good thing and everyone benefits," said Anna.