Annual CMN Hershey Miracle 5K Race goes virtual as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Since the race is moving to a virtual environment, it has been affectionately renamed The CMN Miracle Race Any Way 5K

HERSHEY, Pa. — Every fall, hundreds of kids, sisters, brothers, parents and grandparents lace up their shoelaces for the annual CMN Hershey Miracle 5K Race in Derry Township, Dauphin County. However, this year’s walk is taking on a new look.

CMN Miracle Race Any Way 5k Volunteer, Mark Yingling explains, “We started brainstorming ways to find out how can we make this virtual?"

In hopes of keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the race is going virtual. This allows everyone to still participate, but in a safe and socially distant environment.

Mark says, “We’re calling it the anyway 5K so a little less focus on the competition maybe this year whereas most 5K’s -- I’ve done in the past and trying to get to the fastest in your age bracket is not necessarily the focus this year”

By going virtual, the race has the possibility of reaching significantly more people.

“We’re actually excited and hoping that maybe that will give some individuals who maybe wouldn’t have participated in the past whether it be because they didn’t necessarily like to run and/or they were not in Hershey, Pennsylvania," Mark explains.

Registration is open now through August 28th. To make the race as fun virtually as it would be in person, coordinators are making sure participants have a way to receive all of their swag.

Mark says, “They get a t-shirt and some special gifts. We’ll have that in our locations in Hershey where they can simply drive through safely.”

CMN’s Miracle Child, Lily, is participating in this year’s virtual event which makes it extra special. Remember – there are only a few rules!

Mark explains, “So anything besides a vehicle or some kind of motorized vehicle contraption – we would like to see people run, walk, swim, skip, whatever they think they can do to get their 5K in."

Because this year’s race is taking place in a virtual setting, volunteers hope that you can share all of the fun you’re having on social media

CMN Miracle Race Any Way 5k Volunteer, Paige Woiner, says, “Since we’re not together, we want people to try to be together via social media. So we’re asking that when you do your run or your walk or your bike or whatever it may be, take a picture.”

You can share your photos and videos with CMN Miracle Race on Facebook and Instagram.