Annual Christmas light show donates $16k to family going through cancer diagnosis

The Kolak Christmas Light Show raises money to help local families in need. This year's recipiant, Adam Williams, is battling a rare form of liver cancer.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — After another successful season for the Kolak Christmas Light Show, Adam Williams and his family were presented with a check worth $16,995.

Williams has been battling a rare form of liver cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, since June 2020. He was chosen to be the recipient of donations from the annual Christmas light display.

Kevin Kolak has been raising money with the Christmas Light Show for over 12 years. He said donations poured in throughout the holiday season, with some people traveling from as far as Maryland to come support Adam.

“It’s been just a tremendous blessing," said Williams, who lives in Perry County. “It’s just nice knowing that the community is there to support you, and people that you don’t necessarily know are there to support you as well.”

“I just wish we could go and personally thank every single person," said Shree Williams, Adam's wife.

“We would get a check for $47, but why not $50? Well, that’s all they could give," said Kolak. "So you knew [people] were digging deep and that was it.”

Kolak added that the decision to support Adam this year was an easy one, saying he’s an upstanding citizen in his hometown.

“Everybody that I talk to that knows Adam, they really like him," said Kolak.

Williams hopes to use his platform to continue raising awareness about his rare liver cancer.

“I want to use my remaining influence on this earth to encourage those going through Cholangiocarcinoma and help them, and get the word out there about that cancer," he said.