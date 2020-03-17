x
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House in Lancaster cancels St. Patrick's Day celebration

The Irish Public House has cancelled its annual celebration amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House in Lancaster has cancelled its St. Patrick's Day celebration amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The move was announced on the bar & restaurant's Facebook page:

It is with a heavy but hopeful heart that we have decided to close Annie Bailey’s for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations tomorrow (3/17) in an effort to help protect and serve our community.

For those wishing to celebrate the holiday at home, we *will* be offering food and beer take-out from 11:00am - 8:00pm. You can order on DoorDash or by calling the pub at (717) 393-4000.

Additionally, Annie Bailey's will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, 3/18. Please follow our social media channels to stay up to date on when we will be reopening!

Sláinte! ☘️

