'Angels' clear the snow for people unable to in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Many people across the area busy removing snow today. However, not everyone has the physical ability or money to pay someone to do it.

Armed with shovels and ice scrapers, some friendly neighbors on the 'Dig Out Lancaster County' Facebook page are lending their hands to people who physically cannot clear the snow.

Dig Out Lancaster County Many Lancaster County residents need assistance with shoveling and/or snow blowing. The purpose of this group is to connect VOLUNTEERS who are willing to assist those residents in need for free. If...

"This is the list of people we go to help out," explained Jen Jarvis of Terre Hill. [The snow] It feels like bricks. It does. It's very, very heavy."

Jarvis knows the weight of the snow is too much for some to carry

"A lot of people have health problems: heart problems, bad legs, bad backs. They can't bear that," she added.

Jarvis, her husband, and her uncle are three of the volunteers who are giving up their time to help community members in need.

"Seeing all the need with the elderly and special needs and mobility impaired, it makes me think, ‘it could be my mom,'" explained Jarvis.

"I can't do it because I had heart surgery and my husband is bed ridden. He's in a wheelchair," explained Kathryn Diffendall of East Petersburg.

The volunteers cleared Diffendall's driveway and ramp.

"If there is an emergency, and it's not shoveled, I don't know what we would do," she said.

Money is tight for the Diffendalls.

"We live on social security and disability, and we can't afford to pay someone to do it all," explained Diffendall.

Fortunately, the deed is done straight from the heart.

"We don't charge anything for this," added Jarvis. "We don't want or expect anything like that."

The three will go until it gets dark; they take as many calls as they can.

"It costs a lot to fill the gas tank in the truck alone, but it doesn't matter. We don't really keep track of it," stated Jarvis.

Diffendall describes their endeavor with sincere gratitude.

"Wonderful. Angels. I really appreciate them," said Diffendall. "I do."

"That's nice. It feels great. It really does," said Jarvis with a smile. "Knowing this is one less person that could possibly get injured or hurt in this snow storm."