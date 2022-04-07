Former CBS 21 anchor Robb Hanrahan passes away

Hanrahan, 60, began anchoring at the station in 2010.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Longtime CBS 21 News anchor Rob Hanrahan passed away over the weekend, the station released in a statement.

Hanrahan, 60, began anchoring at the station in 2010. He was the weeknight evening and late news anchor.

"Robb's contributions during his time with CBS 21 and the amazing connections he made with everyone who worked at the station are immeasurable," the station wrote. "He will be greatly missed."

Hanrahan retired in 2021 after suffering a severe heart attack. He cited wanting to focus more time focusing on his health and family.

Hanrahan was the recipient of multiple broadcast awards and honors, including the National Edward R. Murrow Award as well as numerous Emmy and Associated Press awards.