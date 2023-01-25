Amtrak says they are prepared for winter storm

Wednesday's winter weather advisory had Amtrak reminding passengers about their preparations.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Commuters taking the train should have no fear, Amtrak says.

While there is a winter weather advisory here in south central Pennsylvania, Amtrak said they're well-prepared. They also tell commuters they can rest assured knowing their crews are working around-the-clock to ensure reliable service and passenger safety.

Amtrak said they currently have a Consolidated National Operation Center (CNOC), Train Control Center, and will have emergency management personal monitoring the latest weather conditions 24/7.

The company also add more personal and crews when weather worsens to ensure safety along their railways.

Along they Keystone Line in Pennsylvania, Amtrak said they have many ways to keep their tracks safe. This includes: tree trimming crews, electrical wire maintenance and switch heater checks.

Amtrak says they have a new fleet of advanced-technology electric trains, called an ACS-64, that operates on the Keystone corridor. These trains can self-diagnose technical issues--to ensure that the lights and heat stay on--and doors open.

Amtrak says even with all these precautions, anytime there is a winter weather advisory, travelers should always stay updated. If Amtrak plans to operate a modified schedule of service, the company said they encourage travelers to check their train status on online.