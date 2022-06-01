Ammonia leak in Lancaster County sends one to the hospital

Crews responded to the leak at Advanced Food Products, LLC on the 100 block of West Jackson Street in New Holland Borough around midnight on June 1.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A reported ammonia leak in Lancaster County has sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning, according to dispatch.

Crews responded to the leak at Advanced Food Products, LLC on the 100 block of West Jackson Street in New Holland Borough around midnight on June 1.

Dispatch also confirmed that the leak has since been isolated and marked under control.