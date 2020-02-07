Amish Village talks 'devastating' impact of COVID-19 and how it plans to use grant money to recover

The Amish Village features everything Lancaster County. The popular tourist attraction is back open for business, but business is far from usual.

LANCASTER, Pa. — 423 small businesses in Lancaster County are set to split more than $10 million in grant funding to help with costs accrued because of COVID-19.

The Amish Village in East Lampeter Township is one of them.

It’s known as a one stop shop for everything Lancaster County and a deep dive into how the Amish live.

"It's really fascinating, you know," said Angie Kay of California. "It's learning a different culture and learning, you know, how people live."

"We're able to provide beautiful grounds, beautiful arts and crafts store, great food store, animals running around," laughed owner Shane Ackerman.

The popular tourist attraction is back open for business, but business is far from usual.

There are far fewer guests walking the beautiful grounds, and the people who do plan a visit are wearing masks.

"Because of corona," explained Thea Kay.

"It's pretty pretty devastating," explained Ackerman when asked about the impact of COVID-19. "To be mandated to be shut down for 90 plus days is a dramatic impact on any business."

Going into the Fourth of July holiday, there would normally be more than 1,200 guests each day. This year, though, there are fewer than 300 on the property in a day.

"Highway 30 would be really packed," explained Ackerman. "Fourth of July weekend is a tremendous business opportunity for Lancaster County. We are probably trending around 30% of what we normally would last year at the same time."

Business may be down, but the good news for guests is that they don't have to wait in line to feed one of the many farm animals.

"I liked feeding the animals," added Thea.

Guests may also notice fewer employees walking about the village.

"We've had to furlough most of our employees," explained Ackerman.

Ackerman hopes that soon changes. The Amish Village is one of 423 small businesses in Lancaster County just approved for grant funding. It is set to receive $35,000 to help with costs related to COVID-19. That is the highest amount available at the moment.

"We're going to bring at least half a dozen back on board," explained Ackerman. "You know, get the engine moving again. We were stalled and shut down for 90 plus days."

The engine may be running slowly now, but the owner believes it will continue to pick up momentum as the days go on this summer.

