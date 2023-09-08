General RV Center makes a return to America's Largest RV show in Hershey

More than 300 new motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels from General RV will be available for attendees to explore during the four day event in Hershey.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 21, 2022.

Camping by RV continues to be an option for people during vacation and can be much less expensive when traveling to new places.

The four day event will go on from 9:00 AM till 8:00 PM Wednesday to Saturday and 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Sunday. The event is open to the public, however, attendees must purchase their tickets online and attendees must arrive with their emailed ticket.

Tickets are ranging from seven dollars for seniors to $25 dollars for a three day pass, and can be purchased here.

Parking is free during the show and, directions to the GIANT Center can be found here.

For those seeking to find more information about Americas Largest RV show, you can visit their website.