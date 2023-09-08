General RV Center makes a return to America's Largest RV show in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 21, 2022.
Camping by RV continues to be an option for people during vacation and can be much less expensive when traveling to new places.
America's Largest RV show is making an appearance at Hershey's GIANT Center next week from September 13-17.
For the duration of the event, attendees can participate in a Scavenger Hunt, enter a giveaway, participate in seminars on living the RV Lifestyle, engaging with industry professionals on RV advice, explore RV's created by manufacturers on display, and even explore RV related items and services for purchase.
The four day event will go on from 9:00 AM till 8:00 PM Wednesday to Saturday and 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Sunday. The event is open to the public, however, attendees must purchase their tickets online and attendees must arrive with their emailed ticket.
Tickets are ranging from seven dollars for seniors to $25 dollars for a three day pass, and can be purchased here.
Parking is free during the show and, directions to the GIANT Center can be found here.
For those seeking to find more information about Americas Largest RV show, you can visit their website.
