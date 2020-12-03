American Red Cross trying to prevent a blood shortage amid coronavirus concerns

Blood donations already dwindle this time of year because of the cold and flu season; now, workers say it's imperative people donate blood.

The American Cross is urging healthy, eligible people to donate blood. The organization said it's determined to prevent blood supply shortages as COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continues to spread in the United States.

Cold and flu season affects the nation's blood supply maintenance every year, according to the Red Cross. The number of people eligible to give blood may continue to dwindle as more and more people test positive for the coronavirus.

"We already had that challenge," said Lisa Landis, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."Now, we're really ramping up our efforts and asking anyone that's healthy and able to donate to please do so."

"As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it's critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients," Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services said in a statement." "As fears of the coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most."

The organization also urged blood drive hosts to keep hosting blood drives.

Despite the fact that there is no evidence suggesting the virus can be transmitted by blood, new blood donation deferrals were made recently due to "an abundance of caution," according to the Red Cross. Individuals have been asked to postpone their donations for 28 days if they have traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea. Individuals should also postpone their donations if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or were in contact with a person who is known to or is suspected of having the coronavirus.

"We are putting out an urgent call for donations," said Landis. "We need blood donors at this time. We're anticipating a shortage, but we're taking every step to mitigate that."

Landis says a network of 2,600 hospitals rely on blood from the American Red Cross.

"Blood only has a shop life of a few days," explained Landis. "What we need to do is make sure that that life-saving blood is in supply when those that might need it do. I mean, we're looking at trauma victims, cancer victims, those that are in need of transfusions. I can tell you that the 38% of the general public are able to donate; however, we only see about 10% that do - so this is why we're really doing a big reach to encourage everyone if you're able and healthy to please donate blood every donation can save up to three lives."

People interested in donating blood can make appointments by using the Red Cross Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

You can find local blood drives by following this link.



