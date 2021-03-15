x
American Red Cross in Central Pa. offers services, looking for blood donors and sponsors

Laure Burke, executive director of the American Red Cross, Central Pa. chapter, spoke with FOX43's Amy Lutz on March 15.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Laura Burke, executive director of the American Red Cross, Central Pennsylvania chapter, spoke with FOX43 about the kinds of services the organization offers, among other topics.

Burke mentioned that the organization is looking for blood donors and sponsors, highlighted the Red Cross' role in disaster relief, as well as gave an overview of the services it offers to the public, as well as veterans. 

Check out the clip above to hear more about how you can help and to hear more of what Burke had to say.

