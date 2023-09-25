American Red Cross encourages Pennsylvanians to prepare for disasters during National Preparedness Month

It's a great time of year to make sure your family has a plan in place before disaster strikes along with finding volunteer opportunities available now.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The month of September marks the peak of hurricane season, a transition from summer to fall.

It’s also National Preparedness Month, and it’s a good time of year to make sure you’re ready for any emergency before it strikes.

According to the Red Cross, the number of disasters they are having to respond to is increasing.

“Anything from major wildfires to hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding. It’s becoming more intense and more frequent and we’re seeing the need for our services increase,” says Nicole Roschella of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

In response to this higher number of disasters, the Red Cross is boosting their support efforts both in Pennsylvania and nationwide.

“We’re looking to recruit more volunteers and donations to be able to fund these disaster relief operations,” says Roschella.

While the Red Cross will come in to help during a time of crisis, there are also things families can do themselves to prepare before disaster strikes.

First on the list is building an emergency kit. This should include a 3 day supply of bottled water per person and non-perishable food. Other essentials include a radio, medications, and a first aid kit.

Being prepared also means staying informed - before, during, and after a major event. Make sure your family has a plan in place as to where to go and who to call after an emergency.

If you are looking for more ways to help your community, the Red Cross is always in need of blood donations. The Red Cross is currently experiencing a blood shortage.