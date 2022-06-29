American Red Cross offers tips for celebrating July 4 safely

Whether you're seeing a fireworks show, spending the day at the beach, or just having a picnic in the back yard, here's how to keep your Independence Day safe.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross on Wednesday offered safety tips for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Whether you're planning a day at the beach, launching fireworks, or just having a backyard picnic, the American Red Cross wants to you enjoy your celebration safely.

Here are the organization's safety tips:

FIREWORKS SAFETY

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals, the Red Cross said. Many states outlaw most fireworks. If you do attend a professional show, stay at least 500 feet away from the launching area.

The Red Cross advises you to leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.

If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging. Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution. Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection. Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud." Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

PICNIC SAFETY

Wash your hands before preparing the food. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs. If you are going to cook on the grill, never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire. Always supervise the grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

BEACH SAFETY

Watch the weather and get out of the water at the first sign of lightning or the rumble of thunder. Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightning flashes or thunder roars. Plan ahead for aquatic activities: