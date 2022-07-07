American Red Cross encourages blood donation throughout the month of August

Now through Aug. 31, those who donate will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. They'll also receive a $10 e-gift card.

Editor's note: The above video is from July 7.

The American Red Cross is encouraging people, including those who reside in Central Pa., to donate blood throughout the month of August.

Now through Aug. 31, eligible donors are encouraged to come out and donate, and when they do, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value, according to a press release. Every donor will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

According to the Red Cross, about 62% of the United States' population is eligible to donate blood, but only about 3% do. They said in their statement that through donation, donors can "pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels." They also say that platelet donors are especially needed, right now.

Interested donors can schedule an appointment to give blood using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross also said in their statement that the organization is continuing to follow a high standard of safety and infection control, in order to help tackle the continued fight against COVID-19. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities, and while masks are no longer required, they are encouraged.