American Red Cross and FOX43 host blood drive amid critical blood shortage

The American Red Cross says they haven't seen a blood shortage of this magnitude in over a decade.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the York Jewish Community Center in York Township earlier today.

This drive came as the American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of blood that they haven't seen in over a decade.

“We are critically low on almost every blood type. And it will take weeks and weeks for us to get back up to the acceptable level," Bonnie Wolf, Account Manager with the American Red Cross, told FOX43. "We have less than a one day supply of most of our blood types.”

Wolf says that this shortage is caused by a variety of factors, including the Coronavirus pandemic, closed blood drives, winter storms, and more. However, she is happy with today’s turnout at the York JCC, where people from across the area answered the call to give back.

We’re out at the York JCC for the @fox43 blood drive with the @RedCross! 💉 We’ve got a full schedule today, which is important as the Red Cross is experiencing a dangerously low blood supply shortage. Go to https://t.co/jfUk3Ts1Ri to find a blood drive near you and sign up! pic.twitter.com/LfRYSJiGSY — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) January 13, 2022

“We are tickled with the donor response. We just appreciate everyone that gets on the schedule and comes out to donate. They’re giving of themselves to help someone they don’t know have a better quality of life, I mean what more can you ask for," said Wolf.

Deborah Mayer, a frequent blood donor, encourages everyone to do their part and attend blood drives.

“So many people don’t donate. I think it’s something like only one in three people who are eligible donate blood. And it’s such an easy thing to do," Mayer told FOX43. "I’m just going to sit here for 15 minutes and hopefully everything goes well.”

If you’ve never given blood and are nervous about the process, other donors say it’s easier than you might think.

“I’ll tell ya, the ladies and guys that take the blood here, it’s perfect. It’s painless. They’re kind. You’re going to be fine. And besides, one pin prick to save somebody’s life, that’s pretty easy," according to Todd Bowser, another donor.

If you were unable to attend today’s event, the Red Cross sponsors many more events that you can find on their website, RedCrossBlood.org.