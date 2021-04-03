American Red Cross to host Blood Drive on March 18 at York Jewish Community Center

Donations will be accepted by appointment only, with no walk-in donations allowed. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place to protect donors and volunteers.

FOX43 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a Blood Drive on Thursday, March 18 at the York Jewish Community Center on 2000 Hollywood Drive.

The Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Red Cross says its goal is to collect 100 units of blood. There will be t-shirts given away to all donors, while supplies last.

The following COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the safety of donors and volunteers:

Face coverings will be required for all donors and volunteers

Everyone who enters the facility will need to have their temperature taken

All donor beds will be spaced six feet apart

All surfaces will be wiped down frequently to disinfect

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the location

Only donors will be allowed inside. No extra guests will be permitted.

Donors must schedule an appointment to donate. No walk-ins will be permitted.

Donors are encouraged to complete their RapidPass before arriving at the Blood Drive. RapidPass can help save time during their next blood or platelet donation.

The process is simple -- just four steps -- and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Donors are asked to share some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer a few health history questions and print, download or email a RapidPass to themselves to bring along to the Blood Drive.

RapidPass is compatible with most mobile devices.

Rapid Pass is available on the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by visiting www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass