American Red Cross asks everyone to donate blood, but first, make an appointment

The American Red Cross says all types of blood are needed during the COVID-19 crisis

The need for blood across our region continues, even as many people are staying home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

That's why the American Red Cross hopes people will sign up to donate at one of their upcoming drives. The organization is asking people to make appointments, instead of showing up as a walk-in, in order to respect social distance guidelines.

Appointments are taken online, on the app, or even by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Wednesday, 50 people who had made an appointment rolled up their sleeves to give blood outside the Wyndham Garden York outside Loucks Road in West Manchester Township.

Each person had their temperature taken before they were able to donate.

"We actually limited the number of appointments to allow for social distancing," said Bonnie Wolf of the American Red Cross.

Wolf reminds everyone blood is always needed, because "blood is perishable. It has a 42-day shelf life. So, it constantly needs to be replenished."

The organization said all blood types are needed.