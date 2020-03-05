American Lung Association to hold virtual legislative rally

With the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies at the PA state capitol are out of the question but for groups to get their point across, some host a virtual rally.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Every year, the American Lung Association hosts a day at the capitol in Harrisburg. Hundreds and hundreds rally on the capitol steps on the importance of lung health.

This year, a voice to be heard is needed more than ever with the increase in young adult vaping and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association along side the Pennsylvania Alliance to Control Tobacco (PACT) will host the Day at the Capitol Virtual Town Hall starting with legislative meetings lobbying lawmakers to level funding for state tobacco prevention, with the current raise in youth vaping.

“For the number of people in the commonwealth, we’re looking to provide a very critical program for young people to never to start smoking, for adults who want to quit smoking and just to make sure we stay as much as possible on top of this vaping epidemic," said Deb Brown, American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer.

The American Lung Association says there is a 27.5% increase in youth vaping. That's more than 1 in 4 high school students.

“The lungs are still developing in our early 20s, mid-20s and an insult, even at a young age like this can affect how well you lungs are going to develop in the years ahead,' says Dr. Albert Rizzo, American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer. 'Potentially, predispose you to lung impairment later in life that you otherwise might not have.”

The Association is urging state legislators to allocate nearly $15 million to prevention efforts. That dollar amount is less than 5% of the state income from the tobacco settlement fund.

Dr, Rizzo alludes to studies showing smokers have an increased risk for COVID-19. The same risk as elderly and people with heart and lung conditions.