American Lung Association says Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area posts best ever air quality

For the second consecutive year, the area posted its best ever results in three pollutant measures.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The air in the Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area is the best its ever been.

According to the American Lung Association's annual air quality report, the area posted its best ever marks for the second consecutive year in three pollutant measures.

The report gives grades and ranks for ozone smog and fine particle pollution. According to a American Lung Association press release, those are the nation's most widespread air pollutants and can be deadly.

Due to its strong results, the metro area no longer appears on any "Worst 25 Cities" list in terms of air.

The release states that the area's year-round level of fine particle pollution improved enough in the area that it rose from 24th worst to 41st worst.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which has been responsible for dramatic improvements in air quality. However, Harrisburg, York, and Lebanon area residents continue to breathe some of the more unhealthy air in the country, driven by emissions from vehicles and industrial sources, both locally generated as well as from upwind, placing their health and lives at risk,” said American Lung Association Director of Environmental Health Kevin Stewart. “Furthermore, with nearly half of Americans breathing unhealthy air, our ‘State of the Air’ report shows that nationally, because of climate change, the nation is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to protecting public health.”