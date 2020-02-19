Dauphin County American Legion going smoke-free

American Legion Post 594 will become a smoke-free zone beginning April 1st

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Big changes are coming to an American Legion in Dauphin County. Post 594 in Middletown recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and is home to thousands of veterans.

There are two bars inside Post 594. The upstairs one is smoke-free. The downstairs one allows smoking, but not for much longer.

Beginning April 1st, it will become a smoke-free zone.

For Navy veteran Jerry Tenny, and daily visitor of the Legion, old habits die hard.

"It's like happy hour price all day long, every day," Tenny said. "If I'm drinking beers I gotta be smoking, ya know. It's like an old saying -- 'the beer bone is connected to the smoke bone'."

The finance officer, Paul Carnes, said it's looking after the health of its veterans, even though some members who do smoke are not happy about the change.

"Our number one concern is for the health of our veterans," Carnes said. "Their guests, our employees, volunteers. So going smoke-free really helps us show that their health is important to us."

The American Legions in Dillsburg and New Cumberland went smoke free and have had success. But other veterans clubs have tried it and ended up switching back.

"We know that some people are going to stop coming to the Post because they can't smoke there," Carnes said. "We also believe that we'll get more people that want to come. And I think that some of those who leave will come back just because of the camaraderie and stuff that they experience at the Post."

Now Tenny, who said he learned the habit from the very people who are pushing him out, will have to find somewhere else to enjoy his smokes and beer.

"I'll come in here and have one beer at the most," Tenny said. "I don't know what's fair anymore. Ya know. It depends on what side of the issue you are on. I just happen to be a smoker. We're a squeezed out breed."

The Legion plans on creating a smoking zone somewhere outside. May 17th it will hold an open house to showcase its programs to the public.

The American Legion has more than 12,000 posts throughout the United States and the world. And with nearly 2 million members, the Legion is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization.

It was established in 1919 by Congress. The veterans organization has been a pivotal player in advocating for veterans rights. In 1922, a Legion-led effort resulted in the creation of the U.S. Veterans Bureau, that is now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In 1944, the Legion wrote the first draft of what later became the GI Bill of Rights.

The American Legion has made efforts to be a presence in the local communities it serves. For example, since its establishment, Legion posts have sponsored more than 2,500 scouting units across the country, and annually, honors an Eagle Scout of the year with a $10,000 scholarship.